UAE: Ministry bans fishing of two species this month

UAE has banned fishing of two species during the month of April, as per an announcement by Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE).
The ban will last through 2026, according to the MoCCAE that spells out rules for fishing and trade of certain species of fish during their breeding season.
Beginning April 1 until April 30, fishing of Golden trevally (Gnathanodon speciosus) and Painted sweetlips (Diagramma pictum) is prohibited as the month is their breeding season.
The objective is to regulate commercial fishing so as to ensure sustainability of fish stocks in UAE waters and enhance the country’s food security, the MoCCAE said.
To this end, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Endangered Safety Authority has also launched a two-day awareness campaign, starting Monday, for regulation of hunting and marketing of certain types of fish.
The campaign will cover all fish markets in the Emirates as well as fish shops in the complexes. It will also target hotels, restaurants, and central kitchens, next to import and re-export companies of fish products in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, the new law has also ended the validity of the ministerial decision that regulated the fishing and trade of Goldlined sunbeam and King soldier bream.
