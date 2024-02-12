UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE rains: Private sector firms told to continue remote work on Feb 13

Heavy rains and hail continue to hit various regions in the UAE

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
KT Photo: Shihab
KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 8:32 PM

Last updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 8:53 PM

Private sector companies in the UAE have been asked to continue flexible work on February 13 as rains continue to hit the country.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE (Mohre) made the announcement on Monday.

“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE