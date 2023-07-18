UAE: Ministry announces 356 rest stations for delivery riders in cooperation with private companies

From August 2023, the programme will be mandatory on all new employment visas and work permits
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced an initiative to provide 356 rest stations equipped with essential services for delivery drivers across the UAE.
The Ministry said this initiative reflects a shared commitment to the safety and wellbeing of delivery workers, protecting them from heat exhaustion during the summer months, particularly around noon when a ban (Midday Break) on working under direct sunlight and in open areas is implemented from 12.30pm to 3pm from June 15 to September 15.
These efforts form part of the partnership and collaboration between MoHRE and delivery companies, such as Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon, Careem, InstaShop and other cloud kitchens and restaurants and delivery companies.
A total of 356 rest stations have been allocated across various parts of the UAE to be used by any delivery driver, who can locate all stations through the GPS location system.
Mohsen Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at MoHRE, said: “This initiative reflects the commitment of these delivery companies to social responsibility, as well as their awareness of the importance of complying with health and occupational safety requirements by providing workers a suitable working environment that mitigates risks.”
He added: “The delivery sector is a key logistical sector with unique operations that require us to be ready, round-the-clock, to meet the needs of different segments of customers across the country.
The Midday Break requires employers to provide shaded areas for workers to rest during their break to protect them from direct sunlight; it also mandates employers to provide adequate cooling devices and sufficient drinking water. Public health and safety requirements should be maintained by providing hydrating materials, such as salts and other substances approved for use by the relevant local authorities in the UAE. They must also provide first aid at the work site.
