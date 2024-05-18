UAE ministry accepting Emirati creatives for grant of up to Dh100,000

Published: Sat 18 May 2024, 4:24 PM

The UAE Ministry of Culture has opened its doors to Emirati applicants for the second cycle of the national grant for culture and creativity. The deadline for online applications is June 1.

The programme, launched last year, provides a financial grant to Emirati creatives.

The creation and production grant, which is up to Dh100,000, is designed to finance the production of artistic and creative works in film, music, performances, and video games.

The promotion and local participation grant worth Dh80,000 aims to support the promotion, distribution, and publication of creative projects while encouraging creatives to take part in local opportunities and events by helping with their participation costs.

There is also a ‘capacity development grant’ up to Dh50,000 to support learning opportunities that upskill and enhance creatives’ skills and talent, such as short courses, residencies, specialised training from recognised institutions, and similar development opportunities. The international travel and mobility grant (Dh50,000) is designed to support creatives in participating at international events by funding costs of travel and accommodation while representing the UAE on global platforms. The programme targets emerging and established Emirati creative professionals. Applicants should have an academic background in their relevant creative field or have at least three years of work experience alongside a strong professional track record.

