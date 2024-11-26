UAE minister, top US official discuss arrest of Zvi Kogan's killers, Gaza ceasefire

UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed regional developments during a phone call on Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke about current events in the region, especially the situation in Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

They also reviewed the political and diplomatic efforts implemented to reach a ceasefire that would contribute to achieving stability and security in the region.

The top officials also discussed the efforts of the international community to enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of civilians in the Gaza Strip, and the situation in Sudan and its humanitarian repercussions.