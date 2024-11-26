UAE minister, top US official discuss arrest of Zvi Kogan's killers, Gaza ceasefire

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Antony Blinken, also discussed the situation in Sudan
UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed regional developments during a phone call on Tuesday.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke about current events in the region, especially the situation in Gaza Strip and Lebanon.
They also reviewed the political and diplomatic efforts implemented to reach a ceasefire that would contribute to achieving stability and security in the region.
The top officials also discussed the efforts of the international community to enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of civilians in the Gaza Strip, and the situation in Sudan and its humanitarian repercussions.
The call comes a day after the UAE revealed identities of the perpetrators who were involved in the murder of Israeli-Moldovan citizen Zvi Kogan. The ministry said authorities were working towards uncovering the details, circumstances, and motives of the crime.
Among various topics of interest, Sheikh Abdullah also spoke about the UAE authorities’ ability to arrest the killers of Kogan in time and the country's dedication to dealing firmly with anyone who tries to undermine the security, stability and coexistence of society.
