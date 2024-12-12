UAE: Military hospital in Sharjah to open doors to residents from January 1, 2025

The hospital will continue to serve the UAE military and their families
A military hospital in Sharjah is opening its doors to members of the community from January 1, 2025.
Zayed Military Hospital in Al Batayeh will be renamed Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital to mark the expansion of its services. The hospital will also continue to serve the UAE military and their families.
Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital will introduce specialised health programmes designed to address the unique needs of the wider community in the northern regions. These initiatives will include targeted educational events, comprehensive health screenings, and personalised care solutions aimed at bridging the gap between healthcare access and overall well-being.
Dr Aysha Sultan Aldhaheri, Maj-Gen and Executive Director of the Military Health Executive Directorate in the UAE Ministry of Defence, said: “We are pleased with the first-of-its-kind military-civilian health partnership between the Ministry of Defence and M42 that will provide world-class medical services to our military personnel, their families and the wider community in the northern regions at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital.”
With a large multi-specialty outpatient department, six operating rooms, an in-house laboratory and pharmacy, a radiology department, emergency care, and an intensive care unit, along with multiple procedure rooms, the state-of-the-art, 45,000 sqm, 200-bed inpatient hospital is fully equipped to deliver the full continuum of care. Family and internal medicine, diabetes management and endocrinology, cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology and urology are some of the services that will be available at the facility.
