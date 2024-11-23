UAE: Meet young female scientists honoured for fighting diabetes, climate change

Photos: Supplied

Emirati scientist Fatima AlShamsi and Sudanese innovator Israa Al Hussain Al Hassan Othman are making significant strides in combating Type 2 Diabetes (T2DM) complications and climate change, respectively.

The two UAE-based scientists are among the six awardees in the recent 11th edition of L'Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science Middle East Regional Young Talents Programme, held in partnership with Khalifa University.

AlShamsi, 28, is a PhD candidate at Khalifa University. Her research focuses on identifying genes that promote endothelial cell dysfunction, a leading cause of cardiovascular complications in T2DM (Type 2 diabetes mellitus) patients. Her inspiration stems from personal experiences with loved ones battling diabetes and its devastating effects, including strokes and amputations.

She told Khaleej Times: “Seeing first-hand how conditions like stroke and peripheral atrophy affect people I care about has made this research deeply personal. It has driven me to dedicate my career to understanding the mechanisms behind these complications, with the hope of developing strategies that focus on prevention before treatment."

“My ultimate goal is not only to prevent these life-altering consequences but also to explore ways to reverse the cardiovascular complications associated with the disease, sparing future generations from the same suffering and improving overall quality of life,” she added.

AlShamsi said “the need for targeted solutions is urgent, especially in the UAE, where nearly 12.3 per cent of the population is affected by diabetes, which is almost double the global average.”

Her work aims to uncover therapeutic targets to prevent and reverse life-altering complications. Instead of merely managing blood glucose levels, AlShamsi has delved into the health of endothelial cells lining blood vessels, seeking to address the root causes of vascular damage.

Her research focuses on improving patient comfort and outcomes in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. She aims to bridge the gap between scientific innovation and patient-centred solutions.

On the lighter side – when AlShamsi is not doing her research, she can be found tackling a tricky Sudoku or working on a challenging project at home. Gardening is another passion, offering a way to clear her mind and connect with nature. She finds great satisfaction in researching plant care and watching them thrive.

Tackling climate change with innovation

For her part, Othman, 33, who is from Sudan, is championing sustainable solutions to one of the world’s most pressing issues: Climate change.

Her research at Khalifa University focuses on the development of quantum dots (QDs) and nanocomposites for converting carbon dioxide into valuable chemicals and solar fuels.

Othman’s passion for sustainable technology was ignited during her school years and has since evolved into a commitment to green innovation. Her parents greatly influenced her. In Grade 7, she joined the laboratory club and remained active for four years, where she discovered science was her ideal path.

Talking about her research, Othman explained to Khaleej Times: “Quantum dots are fascinating materials. Their tunable properties make them ideal for light-driven carbon dioxide conversion, transforming emissions into resources and contributing to the UAE’s vision for a low-carbon future.”

Othman said her work can overcome global challenges such as energy inefficiency and material instability as her work can help reduce greenhouse gases while producing renewable energy.

A pivotal moment that reshaped her perception of her potential occurred during her time as a research assistant. While working on a manuscript, she and her team faced multiple rejections from reputable journals. Undeterred, they took a bold step and submitted it to a journal that occupies the top 1 per cent in their field.