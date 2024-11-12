UAE: Meet the 'saffron master' honouring winning camels for over 40 years

In the world of UAE’s iconic camel races, there is one name that stands out for his pivotal role in honouring winning camels — that of saffron master Samir Ahmed.

With over four decades of experience in perfecting the art of making saffron mixture for camels, Samir is a highly trusted figure in the UAE and Gulf region.

For Samir, who is in his early sixties, the saffron mixture is more than just a secret formula; it is a homage to the desert’s most valuable creature: the camel.

"Our sheikhs honour even the animals" he said, as he described how applying saffron on the camel’s head after a race helps to refresh it, cool it down, and boost its energy levels.

"Camels are our ships of the desert. In the old days, they were everything to the Bedouins, our source of milk, meat, and even wealth."

Samir had arrived in the UAE in 1976 with his sister, who was married in the UAE. As a child of nine, he was immersed in the traditional Bedouin lifestyle, learning the ways of the desert, riding camels, and gaining recognition among Bedouins and the royal family in the UAE.

Soon, he found his calling, one that would connect him to the UAE’s deep-rooted racing culture for life. His involvement with camel racing began in 1980, when he started working with the Bedouins and sheikhs in top races at Nad Alsheba in Dubai.

However, it wasn’t until 1983 that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered for a special saffron mix to be applied to camels finishing in the top three positions in the prestigious end-of-season races.

Initially, women were responsible for making the saffron mixture, which weighed around five kilograms per batch. Samir, who started off as someone who simply applied the mixture on camels, was soon entrusted with the responsibility of preparing it as well.

"It was difficult at first," Samir told Khaleej Times. "I didn’t know the exact recipe. Then it was sent to me on a paper with the ingredients. With time, I perfected it and eventually came up with a blend that is still used today."

The recipe of the mixture that Samir has created is a closely guarded secret, made of 40 ingredients, with saffron as the key and costly component. The cost of the saffron mixture used for up to 1,000 camels in each race runs into approximately Dh100,000.

Saffron is one of the most expensive ingredients and is considered a fragrant and aromatic plant that takes the shape of threads. It is used in foods and drinks to add a special flavour and taste. Saffron oil is also used in some of the world’s finest perfumes.

Over the years, the amount of saffron mixture produced by Samir has grown exponentially. What began as 50 kilograms per race has now increased to over 1,000 kilograms of dry ingredients, which are later mixed with water. From his base in Nad Al Sheba, Samir's saffron mixture was first used for races in Dubai, then spread to Abu Dhabi, and eventually to other GCC countries like Kuwait and Qatar. His saffron mixture is now the only one permitted in official races, with strict regulations preventing the use of any outside blends. "There are people who try to cut corners and use low-quality ingredients, but I'm the only one who is trusted with making the saffron blend," he proudly says. For Samir, who has obtained UAE citizenship and lives with his family, it is all about preserving a way of life that has been passed down through generations. "It's not just about the races or the money; it's about keeping the heritage alive and doing my part to ensure that the camels, our ships of the desert, are always treated with the respect they deserve."