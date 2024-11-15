UAE: Meet the man who helped supply water to RAK farms, homes in the 1960s

It was the early 1960s when Hamad Saghran – who was in his mid-20s at the time – began his career as one of Ras Al Khaimah's first mechanics. His job was to repair engines that pumped water for drinking and irrigation for local farms and communities.

The engines were imported from the UK but it was Saghran's skills that kept them operating smoothly, with farms and homes relying on him for daily water supply.

While Saghran did not have a formal degree in mechanical engineering, his engineering skills were borne out of a spur of curiosity and quick thinking. As a young boy, he watched a mechanic struggle to fix a boat's steam engine. Taking matters into his own hands, he fashioned a gasket out of plastic and managed to get the engine running again. This small act sparked his lifelong interest in mechanics.

As Saghran's reputation as a trusted mechanic grew, he received new opportunities arising from the formation of the UAE in 1971. He joined the Ministry of Electricity and Water, overseeing water facilities in the country's eastern regions, including Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman, and Fujairah. After four years, he resigned and dedicated himself full-time to continuing his mechanic career in the workshop.

A photo from 1974 shows Hamad Saghran with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at the opening of the Ras Al Khaimah Water Station, Al Burairat.

Request from RAK ruler

Saghran quickly became sought after for his ability to fix engines, drawing attention from many community members. His skills reached the emirate's ruler, who asked for his help with engine repairs, remembering Saghran's early contributions to the field. His work showcased his talents and established his reputation as a reliable expert in engine services, making him a pivotal figure in the area.

Saghran's career always focused on hands-on skills, as shown by a memorable experience. One day an engineer from a British company watched him skilfully take apart a machine and examine each piece. Later, the curious engineer asked through a translator: "In our factory, each worker focuses on one specific part. How did you learn to assemble the entire machine?"

Saghran replied: "I learned through experience and practice." This simple exchange demonstrates Saghran's impressive skills and highlights how much he values hands-on experience in mastering his craft.

Hamad Saghran at work.

Still making things work

Now, at nearly 88 years old, Saghran is surrounded by nine children and several grandchildren. He has spent his entire life in Ras Al Khaimah and is currently cared for by his family. He continues to be dedicated to his work and has a small workshop at home where he repairs various machines, including kitchen appliances and water pumps. Saghran with his son Saghran's son said his father's work "symbolises self-reliance, reminding us that skills and perseverance helped build the community without modern infrastructure. "He believed in learning by doing and encouraged young people to understand how things work with their own hands."