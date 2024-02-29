UAE: Meet the babies born on Feb 29, who will celebrate their birthdays once in 4 years

Supplied photos

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 4:11 PM

As the world celebrates Leap Day today, many mothers welcome their babies, born on this rare and special day. In hospitals around the UAE, hospital staff are busy assisting mothers as they deliver the babies who will only celebrate their birthdays once every four years.

Filipina expat, Ma Jonah Anunciado, welcomed her newborn baby girl weighing 2.7kg at 4.52am on February 29, 2024, at RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

The father, Novel Salazar, and Jonah haven’t decided the baby’s name yet. “We are happy and grateful. Our first child was also born at the RAK Hospital,” said Jonah.

Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director, RAK Hospital said, “I would like to congratulate the parents on this happy occasion as they celebrate the arrival of their little bundle of joy on this unique day. I wish the baby a beautiful and wonderful life ahead.”

In Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman, three new babies were welcomed - two boys and one girl. The baby girl, weighing 3.14kg, was born to Indian couple Cerin Anna Jacob and Jashan Suhas at 2.30am. Although the due date was originally around March 3, “our little angel arrived early, and that too on this rare occasion of a leap year,” said Jashan. “My wife went into labour around midnight, and within just two hours, she delivered our precious bundle of joy.”

The second baby, a boy weighing 3.03kg, was welcomed into the world by Indian couple Fazeela Rahmat and Mohammad Thwaha at 6.33am. Mohammad Thwaha said, “We are really happy to have our firstborn on this unique leap year day. Its an unanticipated turn to our parenting adventure as he was due on March 13th. Nonetheless, we are thankful to the almighty Allah for this priceless gift and are eager for the journey ahead as we hold our child in our arms.”

Dr Amal Hassan Abddelaziz, head of obstetrics and gynaecology, Thumbay University Hospital Ajman, said that delivering a baby on a leap year adds a unique touch to the experience. “It’s a rare event that makes the moment even more special. Three children were delivered in the early hours at the Thumbay University Hospital on leap day, and the children and mothers are doing very well. The hospital staff wishes them all the best for a happy, healthy future together,” said Dr Abddelaziz.

