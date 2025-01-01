UAE: Meet 'superman' who pulled 125kg with his teeth, allowed cars to drive over him

Photos: Supplied

Renowned for his superhuman feats, Salem Al Sharif, born and raised in Ras Al Khaimah and famously known as "Asad Al-Arab" or "The Lion of the Arabs," has left an unforgettable mark on the world of extraordinary stunts.

His ability to perform acts like lifting cars with his hair and teeth or enduring the weight of vehicles driving over his body has captivated audiences for decades. His life is a testament to resilience, passion, and the pursuit of defying human limits.

Al Sharif's journey into the world of extraordinary stunts began in Ras Al Khaimah when he was 17 in 1967. His early years were defined by organizing local performances that showcased his burgeoning strength and confidence. These formative experiences laid the groundwork for his future, shaping his identity as a performer dedicated to achieving the impossible.

Defying Expectations

Al-Sharif's performance took him across the UAE and to different Arab countries, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt.

Among his signature acts were carrying car heavyweights with his teeth and hair, allowing cars to drive over his body with wood placed on him, breaking heavy barriers with his strength, and pulling weights as heavy as 125 kilograms using his teeth.

Talking to Khaleej Times, Al Sharif recounts a particularly unforgettable performance in Bahrain, where he demonstrated his signature stunt of allowing a car to drive over his body. He explains that the stunt requires immense focus and inner strength. On this occasion, the vehicle was heavily loaded with crates of Pepsi bottles, adding to the challenge. Despite the daunting weight, Al Sharif prepared himself, drawing strength from the audience's energy and support.

During the performance, the driver hesitated and reduced speed, which disrupted the car's balance and caused it to strike Al Sharif with greater force. He recalls hearing his body absorb the impact and thinking he might have been severely injured. The crowd reacted with shock, some leaping from their seats in alarm. Despite the immense pain, Al Sharif returned to the stage to assure his audience and maintain his professional demeanour.

Al Sharif's technical expertise set him apart as he carefully planned each stunt to minimize risk while maximizing spectacle. He would describe himself as a "doctor of my field." Al Sharif noted that his skill in the performance required mastery, precision, and will.

While his feats earned him admiration, they also took a significant toll on his body. A particularly severe injury from a car stunt required multiple surgeries, permanently affecting his ability to perform a car crossing. Additionally, he faced scepticism and criticism, with some accusing him of using magic or trickery. In response, he relied on his faith, often holding up the Quran to affirm that his abilities were a gift from God.

The Challenges of an Extraordinary Career Al Sharif was first inspired to do the stunts when he witnessed performers from across the region, including groups from Iran. He meticulously studied their techniques, blending observation with innovation to refine his skills. This discipline, his natural strength, and his unwavering determination allowed him to develop unique stunts that gained him widespread recognition. Despite facing numerous challenges, Al Sharif's dedication to his craft remains unwavering. At 81 years old, injuries restrict his physical abilities, and he no longer performs his stunts. However, he is determined to stay fit and continues to work out at home using his gym facility, where he lifts weights.