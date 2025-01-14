UAE: Meet ‘Rain Dad’, the storm chaser who named his children after clouds and rain

Thirty-six-year-old Emirati Hamad Al Kaabi has gained social media fame for his obsession with rain and storm chasing. His love for weather is so deep that he named his children after rain and clouds. His daughter is named ‘Mezna,’ which means cloud in Arabic, and his son is ‘Mattar,’ meaning rain.

Al Kaabi, originally from Al Ain, has been chasing rain as a hobby for nearly 20 years now. It has never waned even after getting married and starting his own family in 2019.

"My love for rain is so strong that I named my children after it," he told Khaleej Times. His daughter Mezna is now six years old, while his son Mattar is three.

Al Kaabi grew up watching the rain with his father. His dad wasn't a storm chaser, but every time they went out on rainy days, he enjoyed every moment. This experience nurtured his fascination.

"Since childhood, I have been drawn to the rain; it brings me peace of mind. I have a deep love for rain, almost to an excessive degree," he said, recalling how the rain in the 1980s and 1990s often lasted for days.

Over the years, Al Kaabi's passion for rain chasing has only deepened. He connected with other weather enthusiasts and joined an online forum called ‘Storm Centre', which was founded by another Emirati, Omar Al Nuaimi. This group unites weather lovers and enthusiasts from different Gulf countries to share their knowledge and experiences related to meteorology.

"Despite my love for rain, I knew little about it before joining the platform. Then, I gained a wealth of information on weather patterns, rain forecasts, and even organised storm chasing events where members meet to observe weather phenomena," Al Kaabi said.

Beauty of summer rains

For Al Kaabi, rain chasing is not limited to the winter season; it continues all year round. "Rain seasons vary between winter and summer. In winter, rain typically falls due to low-pressure systems. In contrast, summer features a rare phenomenon known as 'Al-Rawaih', characterised by summer rains that are not so frequent but special," he said.

"I prefer summer rains over winter rains because they are so rare,” he said. "Imagine stepping out of your house in 50°C heat to find 19°C and some rain nearby, with flowing valleys and lush green landscapes. It's such a beautiful feeling."

'Thrilling and terrifying'

Al Kaabi's hobby, however, is no walk in the park. His rain-chasing experiences have been filled with excitement and fear. And one that he couldn't forget was his encounter with Cyclone Shaheen back in 2021, which was both "thrilling and terrifying", he said.

As Al Kaabi and his team covered the Category 2 storm in Oman, it unexpectedly changed directions. "We thought it was moving north, but it shifted west. This sudden change cut off our route, leaving us in a precarious situation," he said.

They found themselves in the 'wall' of the cyclone, facing severe weather conditions and strong winds that broke their car windows. "It was an intense night; the storms raged from 8pm to 3am, making it unsafe to move," he said.

Entering the "eye of the storm", he said, was like finding a calm centre surrounded by chaos. "Once we were in the cyclone, the fear dissipated, and we found ourselves in an unusual calm. The sky cleared, and we could even see stars and small clouds. It felt almost dreamlike,” he said. Stay safe For Al Kaabi, 2024 was a historic year. "I will tell my children and grandchildren about it," he said, having witnessed some of the strongest weather patterns the UAE has ever seen. He recalled significant storms like the Al Mazr hailstorm, which caused damage from snow accumulation, and the Hadeer storm, considered one of the most potent weather events in the country. "We anticipated its strength and issued warnings for the public two weeks in advance," he said. Even with all the thrills and adventure, Al Kaabi has underscored the importance of caution during storms, warning against risks in extreme weather conditions. "Following a cyclone is unsafe, as intense storms usually follow it. Be safe," he said. ALSO READ: 'It's like snow': UAE residents go ice chasing in Al Ain, RAK as temperatures near 0°C UAE chills at below 2ºC: Will temperatures rise this week?