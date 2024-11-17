Meet UAE man who turned his RAK home into heart-shaped icon marked on Google Maps

Photos: Azza Al Ali

With its striking red exterior and beautifully landscaped garden, a heart-shaped house has become an iconic landmark captivating visitors and residents in Ras Al Khaimah's Al Dhait neighbourhood.

Aptly called ‘House of Hearts’, this unique and artful home is owned by Emirati Mohammed Bin Khater Al Nuaimi. In an interview with Khaleej Times, he said the inspiration for his residence came during one of his trips to Colorado in 1996 where he first encountered a heart-shaped house.

Determined to create something equally impressive in the UAE, Al Nuaimi refined the concept by adapting the original wooden design to concrete, ensuring it would withstand the regional climate and blend seamlessly with the UAE landscape.

"I wanted a home that would be distinct in Ras Al Khaimah, something that would truly stand out.” As a result, the House of Hearts has become one of the most recognisable houses in Al Dhait, merging the inspiration Al Nuaimi got in the US with local creativity in Ras Al Khaimah.

Bold and courageous

Among the most striking features of House of Hearts is its bright red exterior, a choice Al Nuaimi made to symbolise boldness and courage. The colour is a vibrant focal point, drawing visitors in and separating the home.

The exterior includes beautifully landscaped gardens with fountains, intricate stonework, and other fine details that add charm to the House of Hearts.

"The red colour represents boldness, and I wanted the entire design to be eye-catching yet elegant," Al Nuaimi said.

Mohammed Bin Khater Al Nuaimi

Al Nuaimi enhanced his garden by planting seeds from South Africa that thrive in Ras Al Khaimah's climate.

He has a variety of trees that produce different fruits, including mangoes, oranges, pomegranates, grapes, and lemons. There are many plants both inside and outside his home.

Al Nuaimi said, “anyone passing by the house is welcome to pick the fruits that are growing outside.”

Symbol of creativity

Building the House of Hearts had its challenges. At first, many people advised him to avoid such a big project, saying it would be difficult. However, Al Nuaimi, who is a contractor, was very determined.

Through careful planning and hard work, he overcame each challenge. He made changes along the way, like making doors bigger and turning open spaces into private rooms. "I customised every part," he said, "and seeing it finished was very rewarding". Today, the House of Hearts is more than a unique home; it has achieved landmark status. Locals frequently mention the House of Hearts as a notable feature of the Al Dhait area, and its location is even marked on Google Maps. Al Nuaimi expressed pride in his creation's role in the community. "It's fulfilling to know that my home is not only unique but also recognised as a symbol of creativity here in Ras Al Khaimah," he said with pride. As the House of Hearts draws attention, it is a testament to how vision, resilience, and a touch of creativity can transform a personal project into a beloved community icon. The House of Hearts' impact on Ras Al Khaimah has been cultural and architectural, reflecting the spirit of innovation that defines the area.