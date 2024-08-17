UAE: Meet 24-year-old engineering graduate who chose to be a shepherd

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust
Ahmed Hamad Al Sheikh, 24, just earned a degree in electrical engineering from a university in the UAE this year. But instead of pursuing a professional career, the young Emirati opted to work full-time at his family farm, which he envisions will contribute to ensuring the country’s food security.
He knows that farm work involves more than feeding and cleaning animals, or the occasional call to ask advice from a vet; and does not mind getting his hands dirty. Introduced to livestock breeding when he was 13, he helped his family set up the farm at a young age.
“My family already had a farm, and I grew up helping raise goats and sheep alongside my father and grandfather. But what started as a hobby and a way to spend time with my family, eventually grew into something big,” Al Sheikh, who is based in Ras Al Khaimah, told Khaleej Times.
When the pastime became a full-blown business, he sold his car to finance his venture. Al Sheikh's role is managing farm operations; he also buys livestock and trades them.
At first, he was breeding and selling livestock primarily to relatives and friends. Then, his venture took off and he expanded his reach through social media. He is now getting livestock from various sources.
Initially, Al Sheikh faced significant challenges balancing his university studies in Abu Dhabi Polytechnic with managing a farm in Ras Al Khaimah. "It was incredibly difficult to manage both university and the farm, but with perseverance and support from others, I was able to overcome these challenges," he shared.
Despite the hurdles, Al Sheikh's venture received widespread support from family and friends. "Everyone around me has been very supportive and encouraging," he said.
Looking ahead, Al Sheikh is ambitious about expanding his business. He plans to set up his own production farm, distinct from his father's, and aims to establish a company that can import livestock from neighbouring countries.
However, he remains open to returning to his field of study – electrical engineering – if necessary. "I hope to develop my business further and create a specialised company, but if things don’t go as planned, I might consider returning to my field of study and seek a job there."
Regarding costs, Al Sheikh said the business is financially demanding, particularly in terms of managing losses. "There’s no success without effort and some losses. Livestock farming is extremely expensive," he shared.
Al Sheikh’s livestock numbers fluctuate daily – depending on buying and selling activities. With an area of 65,000 square feet, the farm has sufficient space to accommodate several animals.
He is also optimistic of increased support from relevant authorities to bolster projects like his, which contribute to food security and local production. "Support for young entrepreneurs in this field could significantly benefit the national economy,” he said.
