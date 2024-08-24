UAE mediates exchange of captives between Russia, Ukraine

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 3:01 PM

The UAE has successfully mediated a new captives exchange between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 230 captives, bringing the total number of captives exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 1,788.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed its appreciation to the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavours, which come less than a month after the previous exchange process. "These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to being a reliable mediator supporting diplomacy to resolve the crisis between the two countries."

