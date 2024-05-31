UAE mediates exchange of 150 prisoners of war between Russia, Ukraine

Photo: File

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 2:56 PM

The UAE has successfully mediated a new exchange of 150 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Each side exchanged 75 prisoners under the deal brokered by the UAE, RIA news agency, citing the Russian defence ministry, said.

The UAE mediation efforts have succeeded since the beginning of this year in completing three prisoner-of-war exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and in December 2022, they succeeded in exchanging two prisoners between the USA and Russia.

