UAE media job cuts: Is the future of the news industry secure?

Some journalists and editors from two UAE-based English media companies were laid off recently as part of their "organisational restructuring". On Thursday, Abu Dhabi media house IMI group – parent company of The National – announced job cuts across its multiple divisions. Dubai-based Gulf News also retrenched two senior editors on Friday, sources confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Internationally, US news network CNN announced on January 23 a major shakeup that would render 200 people, or about six per cent of staff, losing their jobs. The giant news outlet said the plan is part of restructuring staffing and programming. It was also preceded by a deluge of political news, including the change of administration in the US government.

Globally, legacy media outlets are letting go of some seasoned reporters and editors on higher salaries to make way for younger, cheaper staff for digital projects.

Speaking to Khaleej Times about this trend, Dr Sohail Dahdal, head of Media Communication Department at the American University of Sharjah, said: “In my opinion – at face value – there is a clear international trend of reducing traditional media employment.

“This is driven by two key factors: (1) changing media consumption patterns leading to lower profits, and (2) new technologies, such as AI (artificial intelligence) that enable cost-cutting in human resources,” he added.

Media future not bleak

The future of the media industry in the UAE and abroad, however, is not bleak. Dahdal explained: “I emphasise ‘at face value’ because, in the long run, I believe the role of media in society is actually expanding.”

“This suggests that the future of the media sector — both globally and in the UAE — is secure,” he noted.

Dahdal underscored: “The key is to anticipate these changes and adapt our media education to produce graduates who are both media thinkers and creators, capable of leading in an ever-evolving media landscape.”

Directing resources and investments

Meanwhile, in a statement sent by IMI to Khaleej Times, the Abu Dhabi-based media house assured it would provide “affected members with the support and resources” during the restructuring and transition stage.

The company added it aims to "direct resources and investments towards areas of growth and future potential". The privately-owned media group publishes the English daily The National. It also runs the news portal Al Ain News, and broadcasts Sky News Arabia and CNN Business Arabic. It also bought a minority stake in European news channel Euronews in 2018. According to a report by news website Semafor, "The National laid off 28 journalists Thursday, a spokesperson confirmed, amid a restructuring of the English-language publication." IMI said: "We must adapt constantly to a rapidly changing market and ensure we direct resources and investment towards areas of growth and future potential. Unfortunately, difficult decisions cannot be avoided, and as part of a comprehensive strategic review aimed at optimising our operations, we have made the decision to restructure our organisation." "IMI's future strategy includes strengthening our content creation capabilities and investing in new media and technologies. We deeply value the contributions of all employees and are providing affected team members with the support and resources needed during this transition," the media company added.