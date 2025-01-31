UAE media group IMI cuts jobs, offers support to affected employees

Abu Dhabi-based media house IMI group has cut jobs across its multiple divisions as part of restructuring the organisation.

The company said in a statement to Khaleej Times that it would provide “affected members with the support and resources” during the restructuring and transition stage.

The company added it aims to “direct resources and investments towards areas of growth and future potential.”

The privately-owned media group publishes the English daily The National, runs the news portal Al Ain News, and broadcasts Sky News Arabia and CNN Business Arabic. It also bought a minority stake in European news channel Euronews in 2018.

"We must adapt constantly to a rapidly changing market and ensure we direct resources and investment towards areas of growth and future potential. Unfortunately, difficult decisions cannot be avoided, and as part of a comprehensive strategic review aimed at optimising our operations, we have made the decision to restructure our organisation,” the company said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“IMI’s future strategy includes strengthening our content creation capabilities and investing in new media and technologies. We deeply value the contributions of all employees and are providing affected team members with the support and resources needed during this transition,” the statement added.

Media houses in the UAE and globally have been facing financial challenges due to revenues declining amidst stiff competition from technology giants like Google and Facebook.

Therefore, there have been calls in Western countries, asking these technology majors to share revenues earned from the content published and shared by the publications on their platform.

The UAE-based IMI didn’t disclose the number of job cuts, but some of the employees at IMI said this was the biggest job cut that the company has carried out ever since its launch. “A few people from The National have also been let go,” said an IMI employee. According to a report updated on Friday by news website Semafor, "The National laid off 28 journalists Thursday, a spokesperson confirmed, amid a restructuring of the English-language publication.” ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi-backed RedBird IMI strikes $1.45 billion deal for UK's All3Media IMI announces partnership with CNN to launch 'CNN Business Arabic'