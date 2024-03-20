UAE: Meat shop closed down for posing threat to public health

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 7:25 PM

A butcher shop in Abu Dhabi has been shuttered by the authorities after it was found to have violated the food safety laws of the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has decided to close Wafrah Supply of Meat LLC for posing a significant threat to public health.

This decision comes in response to the facility's repeated violations of food safety regulations outlined in Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food.

The butchery committed multiple breaches concerning food safety requirements and was served with three previous violations and a warning of closure. These included selling spoiled meat unfit for consumption and trading meat (specifically sheep with liver and head) lacking proper labelling indicating slaughter and expiration dates.

According to a press release, the facility's closure will remain in effect until the reasons for it cease to exist. The establishment may resume operations only after rectifying the violations, fully complying with all requirements, and addressing the underlying reasons for closure.

Last week, authorities closed down two butcheries for posing a high risk to public health. The stores were selling imported meat falsely labelled as local produce, undermining consumer trust and compromising food integrity.

A restaurant in the emirate that held the trade license CN-1038631 was also shut down. Al Nidham posed a significant risk to public health.

The authority urged the community members to remain vigilant and report any violations in food facilities or any suspicions regarding the contents of food items. Individuals are encouraged to contact the toll-free number 800555 to report such concerns.

