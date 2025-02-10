UAE: Many residents fall for 'pursuit of perfection' trap due to social media, cosmetic experts warn

Many UAE residents are opting for cosmetic procedures in a “pursuit of perfection” that is fuelled by social media. Some fall for the trap of overcorrection and soon tend to lose their natural features, say experts.

“The pursuit of perfection is often influenced by societal standards, media, and personal insecurities, and some individuals may find themselves continually seeking procedures to achieve an ever-changing ideal,” said Harriet Middleton, Head of Beauty at DNA Health and Wellness.

Her views were echoed by aesthetic medicine expert Dr Niro Sivathasan. “The first cosmetic procedure is almost like a gateway,” he said. “They might start with a little bit of lip filler, and before you know it, then they want their nose done. There might be nothing wrong with the nose, but they still go ahead with it. I think self-esteem has a big role to play with a lot of that.”

According to some reports, the UAE accounted for 0.5 per cent of the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market in 2024 in terms of revenue. The cosmetic surgery and procedure market in the UAE is expected to reach a projected revenue of Dh2.1 billion by 2030. A compound annual growth rate of 10.5 per cent is expected in the UAE cosmetic surgery and procedure market from 2025 to 2030.

Doctors' responsibility

Dr Niro said it was important for a practitioner to exercise “a good degree of responsibility” and counsel a patient before embarking on a cosmetic procedure. He talked about the case study of a patient who visited him recently and said that parents played a huge role in building self-esteem.

“She felt her cheeks needed work but eventually I realised it was the profile of her nose that bothered her,” he said. “Further counselling revealed that her mother used to tease her about the size and projection of her nose, and that was actually the issue all along. She had carried that burden and sadness for 20 or 30 years.”

He said that her insecurities and underlying problems were missed by two other doctors previously who had done unnecessary procedures on her before her meeting him.

Harriet said it was important for patients to be educated properly about their expectations. “We encourage patients to focus on enhancements that align with their unique features rather than chasing unattainable ideals,” she said. “Education and clear communication about realistic outcomes are key to preventing over-dependence on cosmetic procedures.”

Trends

With advancements in AI, technology and wellness, the cosmetic industry has been seeing several emerging trends.

"Weight loss injections have gained popularity, but rapid or significant weight loss can often result in sagging skin," said Harriet. "To address this, we've seen an increased demand for skin-tightening procedures that complement weight-loss journeys and offer a range of advanced non-invasive and minimally invasive solutions." Dr Niro said that the trend is to go towards minimally invasive procedures due to various factors. "It is generally cheaper, usually safer, and there's less downtime, which is the most important thing," he said. "People want to get procedures fast, and they want to be able to reduce the days to get back to their daily activities in life." Harriet said that this was a trend she had seen firsthand in their new Abu Dhabi clinic. "Some of the most sought-after treatments include radio-frequency microneedling, which stimulates collagen production to improve skin texture and elasticity, and peptide therapy, which rejuvenates the skin at a cellular level," she said. "We also offer platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy and IV nutrient infusions. For body contouring, non-invasive options like ultrasound-based fat reduction and skin tightening treatments are increasingly popular." Harriet also added that AI-based reporting software allowed them to assess skin conditions in detail, from fine lines to pigmentation and deliver more precise, effective, and personalised treatments. She said it was also possible to track progress over time with accuracy.