A citizen was saved from drowning after his jet ski overturned near Ras Al Khaimah Creek. After the accident, the man was saved by the Coast Guard Group of the National Guard Command.
After rescue teams administered first aid, he was transported to the hospital.
The National Guard has called on beachgoers and jet ski riders to take caution and follow precautionary measures. Safety equipment must be worn before going to the sea, authorities stressed.
Recently, jet ski owners have been fined for violations in the emirate of Dubai. Violations included operating jet skis with expired licences, entering prohibited areas like swimming zones and hotel beaches, not wearing life jackets, and other offences.
In Dubai, a fine of Dh3,000 will be imposed for not wearing the required safety equipment on a watercraft.
