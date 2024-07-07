UAE: Man evacuated after suffering heart attack in Sharjah mountains

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 7:18 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 7:22 PM

A man was evacuated after suffering a heart attack in Sharjah's mountains in a joint rescue mission by the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard and the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.

The incident took place in Jabal Al Rabi mountains which are located in Khor Fakkan, a city in Sharjah.