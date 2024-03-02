UAE: Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident in desert, authority shares video

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 1:32 PM

UAE authorities conducted a medical evacuation of man who was injured in a motorcycle accident on Friday evening

The National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with the Sharjah Police, airlifted the man from the desert in the Al Madam region.

The man, who sustained various injuries was taken to Fujairah Hospital for treatment.

