UAE: Maid's life saved within 48 hours after liver transplant from brain dead patient in Kuwait

As per the new provisions, the penalties will multiply based on the number of workers fictitiously employed
Doctors raced against time to transport a liver via air from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi, as medical experts came together with a cross-border collaboration to save the life of a 43-year-old Indonesian expat in the UAE.
Nur has been residing in the country for the past 14 years working for an Emirati family who came to regard her as one of their own. She suddenly developed acute liver injury, which rapidly escalated to acute fulminant liver failure.
With no local donors available, a GCC-wide alert was issued, and a compatible liver was identified in Kuwait. Within a 48-hour window, Burjeel Medical City, National Centre for Organ Donation and Transplant at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), and other regional entities facilitated this life-saving procedure.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
When Nur’s family was informed about her condition, they flew to Abu Dhabi to support her. “We were totally shocked when we learned about her condition,” said Laelatul Fitri, Nur's sister.
“All we could do is pray for her. When we heard about the donor we were immensely grateful to them,” said Fitri.
Dr Rehan Saif, director of Burjeel Abdominal Multi-Organ Transplant Program, explained the emergency nature of the case and Nur’s deteriorating condition after she was taken to the hospital. “She was brought in with acute liver injury due to seronegative hepatitis, which soon developed into acute fulminant liver failure. Managing such a condition is extremely challenging due to the rapid progression and severe complications without a transplant. The patient met the criteria for a super-urgent liver transplant, requiring immediate intervention,” he said.
According to medical experts, patients with acute liver failure are at risk of severe jaundice, bleeding, encephalopathy (neurological impairment), infections, and multi-organ failure.
"Jaundice had started in Nur. The acute liver failure had also started affecting her brain. This condition has a very high mortality risk exceeding 80 per cent if a liver transplant is not performed within 48 hours once the criteria are met. So, it was crucial to find a compatible donor and perform the transplant as soon as possible,” said Dr Saif.
As her condition worsened, Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi initiated an urgent search for a liver donor. The stakes were incredibly high — without a liver transplant within 48 hours, the odds of survival were less than 20 per cent. With no suitable donors available in the UAE, the search quickly expanded to the entire GCC region.
A compatible liver was finally located in Kuwait. The donor was a brain-dead individual whose family made the life-saving decision to donate the organ. What followed was a race against the clock that would unite medical teams across the two countries to save Nur's life.
The logistics of the operation were nothing short of cinematic. With the clock ticking, Dr Gourab Sen from BMC flew to Kuwait to retrieve the donor's liver. Meanwhile, a specialised medical team in Abu Dhabi, led by Dr Saif and Dr Johns Shaji Mathew, abdominal transplant and HPB Surgeon, prepared Nur for the complex transplant surgery.
A private charter aircraft was arranged to transport the liver from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi. The liver was successfully transported from Kuwait to BMC, where the surgical team was ready to perform the life-saving procedure. Dr Ramamurthy Baskaran, consultant transplant anesthesia, was also part of the medical team.
“We had to ensure that the timing was precise to minimise the ischemic time — the period the liver is out of the body. This was crucial for the success of the transplant,” said Dr Johns.
The operation, including the retrieval and transplantation, took approximately 14 hours from start to finish. “The main message is the crucial need for early identification of acute liver failure and timely referral to a transplant centre,” said Dr Saif. “This can make the difference between life and death.”
Post-transplant, Nur has recovered well. She has been discharged and continues her follow-up consultations. “She had a successful outcome and can look forward to leading a completely normal and healthy life, thanks to the graciousness of the donor’s family who donated the organ and saved her life in time. We also thank the MOHAP, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, National Centre for Organ Donation and Transplant, Kuwait Embassy, and Abu Dhabi Airports and for their support,” said Dr Saif.
The Emirati family, where the patient worked, played an important role in ensuring that she received immediate medical attention and that she was provided with support.
“She is like family to us, and we are grateful to the medical professionals, and authorities involved in her care. The swift response and treatment she received were exceptional,” said Reem Hasan Albaloushi.
“We are thankful to Almighty Allah for the blessing and that my sister can lead a healthy life now. We are also very thankful to the Emirati family who considered her as their own,” said Fitri.
“The support and care she received from the collaborative efforts of the doctors and agencies have been incredible. She is a fighter, and we are happy to see her recovery,” added Fitri.
ALSO READ:
As per the new provisions, the penalties will multiply based on the number of workers fictitiously employed
Typically found along the coasts of Europe and the Mediterranean Sea, the Mediterranean Gull is considered a vagrant species in the UAE
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai also extended his greetings to the youth
The authority last month revoked the licence of Galaxy Insurance Broker and struck its name off the register after failing to comply with regulatory obligations
The majority of the fines issued were a result of public parking enforcement
Mercury will dip to 46℃ and 47℃ in some areas in Abu Dhabi, compared to yesterday's 50℃
Abu Dhabi official calls on parents to be mindful of their own device use around kids
The Cabinet has retained the authority to amend these fees as necessary