UAE: Dh1-million Mahzooz prize gets its last winner as new structure starts this week

Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 1:44 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 1:52 PM

Mahzooz saw its last winner of the Dh1-million grand prize this week, as it recently introduced a new prize scheme.

Umar became the 63rd millionaire of the raffle draw as he claimed his guaranteed prize.

The 147th draw saw 1,165 winners take home Dh1,486,000 in total prize money.

While the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 20 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 18,23,39,41,48 and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh10,000 each.

1,144 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

The new prize structure no longer gives the prize of Dh1 million. The Dh20 million on the other hand remains intact.

Participants matching all the numbers will take away the grand prize of Dh20 million and with four and three numbers matching out of five, they can win Dh150,000 every week. For participants matching two numbers will win Dh35 and those matching just one number can win Dh5.

Three lucky participants from the raffle draw can win a guaranteed prize of Dh100,000 every week.

The results of the draw for this new structure will be announced on September 30.

