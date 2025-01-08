UAE Lottery winner bags Dh100,000 prize two days before New Year

Photos: Screengrab

A UAE resident has won a whopping Dh100,000 in the latest UAE Lottery draw, the operator announced on Wednesday.

Tural Abbas Abbasov, who hails from Azerbaijan, has been residing in the Emirates since 2007 and said the win was "totally unexpected".

The resident has already become a loyal participant of the draw since its launch. "The winning moment was unusual as it was totally unexpected," said the expat, who bagged the prize two days before New Year.

"It was like a present for New Year from God."

"I just logged in, grabbed my phone, kept talking to my friend and I saw there was this big notification of "Congratulations. You win big. Dh100.000."