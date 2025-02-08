UAE Lottery: Seven residents win 'guaranteed prizes' of Dh100,000

To win the Dh100-million jackpot, participants must match all six 'Days' numbers in any order, but the 'Month' number must be an exact match
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Seven lucky residents have won Dh100,000 each in this fortnight’s UAE Lottery after being selected under the ‘guaranteed prizes’ category.
The jackpot winning numbers for Saturdays draw were 13, 17, 3, 31, 18, 6, while the month's number was 11. To win the Dh100-million jackpot, participants must match all six 'Days' numbers in any order, but the 'Month' number must be an exact match.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As per the draw system, seven Lucky Chance IDs were selected for the guaranteed Dh100,000 prize. The winning IDs are:
Participants are encouraged to check their tickets and try their luck in the upcoming draws.
The UAE launched its first and only regulated lottery in December last year, offering a Dh100-million jackpot. Depending on how many numbers are matched, players can win prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh100 million.
The lottery is for residents aged 18 and above in the UAE. Players are not allowed to participate in the games unless they are physically present in the country at the time of playing.
While the odds of winning the jackpot are one in over 8 million, "someone in the UAE will win the Dh100 million for sure," Bishop Woosley, director of Lottery Operations at The Game, which operates UAE Lottery, earlier told Khaleej Times.
The UAE Lottery is planning to sell tickets at retail spaces like convenience stores, supermarkets, and fuel stations "soon", Woosley said in early February.
ALSO READ:
SM Ayaz Zakir is a Senior Correspondent with a flair for extraordinary stories. His playground? Every corner of the UAE. He often ventures into remote corners of the country to capture compelling news and human interest stories.