UAE Lottery: Resident who won Dh1 million on first try wants to win Dh100 million next

After nearly two decades in the UAE, Peer Muhammad Azam, decided to buck the odds with lottery games in the country like many other residents.

On January 11, the 41-year-old Indian expat, was "shocked" to find that he got lucky on his first attempt. The senior electrician at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority bagged a whopping Dh1 million and became the UAE Lottery's first millionaire.

"First, I watched the live draw and saw the winning numbers," he said while describing how he found that he bagged the prize. "I checked online again, and I saw that I really won!"

Azam, who bought 20 tickets with his friends, said that he called them the following day to congratulate them. "My phone wouldn’t stop ringing and we celebrated the win on Saturday and Sunday," he said, adding that this was an "unbelievable" win. The group of 20 friends decided to buy the tickets collectively wand split the prize if they won.

While he hasn't yet decided what to do with the prize money, the expat has made up his mind about one thing. "I will give away a portion to charity," he said beaming with joy, after promising to do better for his family and friends with the winning.