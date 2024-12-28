UAE Lottery: 11 residents win Dh100,000 each in second draw; no grand prize winner yet

Eleven UAE residents won the prize of Dh100,000 each at the second draw of the UAE Lottery that took place on Saturday. Four winners won the amount by matching the lottery draw numbers and seven were guaranteed winners after their Lucky IDs were picked.

This time also, no one was able to match the winning combination to claim the grand prize of Dh100 million or the second prize of Dh1 million. To win the grand prize of Dh100 million, players need to match the exact sequence of the winning combination, which was 20, 11, 8, 17, 27, 23, 8. To win the second prize, players must match the first six numbers accurately. According to the company’s website, the odd of winning the jackpot is approximately 1 in 8.8 million.

The first draw on December 14 also did not have any winners of the grand prize.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The system picked the seven Lucky Chance IDs, which gave guaranteed prizes of Dh100,000 each. The winning IDs were: BY4934604, AP1493831, CP6663669, BG3155379, CH5875638, CJ6088574, BF3045346

The seven Lucky Chance IDs that the system picked

The third prize winners — those who won Dh100,000 — matched 5 numbers in the ‘Days’ section and one number the ‘Months’ section correctly.

The fourth prize of Dh1000 was won by 183 people. More than 12,000 people won Dh100. A total of 12,329 winners were announced during the live draw which took place at 8:30pm on Saturday, Dec 28.

Building excitement

The excitement had been building for participants of the UAE Lottery as they eagerly awaited, hoping for the life-changing jackpot amount.

For Pakistani businessman Mohammed Shahid, who has been participating in various raffle draws in the UAE for the past decade, this was the first time he bought a ticket of UAE Lottery. “I missed the first draw on December 14 because I wasn’t aware of it,” he said. “But when a friend informed me, I immediately enquired about the requirements. I learned that only UAE residents with Emirates IDs could participate, which made me feel it was a genuine lottery.”

Shahid’s purchased scratch cards worth over Dh300 and two tickets for the Dh100 million prize. “I was surprised to learn about the scratch cards. I bought over 20 Dh5 scratch cards, around 8 to 10 Dh10 scratch cards, and a few Dh20 ones,” he said. While trying his luck, Shahid won smaller amounts ranging from Dh5 to Dh50, totaling close to Dh400. Even though he did not win the jackpot, he was not disheartened.

“I spent about Dh350 to Dh400 so far. The game is interesting, and I’ll definitely play more next week,” he said.

Similarly, Ram Kumar, another regular participant in UAE raffles, shared his experience with the scratch cards and jackpot ticket purchase. “I spent about Dh200 on scratch cards and the jackpot ticket,” he said.

“I spent over an hour playing scratch cards and kept winning small amounts. I withdrew Dh300 from my account, and purchased the main ticket using the winnings from the scratch cards. I have made a profit of Dh100 so far, including the Dh50 main game ticket.” For Kumar, the games are exciting, but he is cautious about further spending. Exceptional demand In an interview with Khaleej Times, a representative of The Game — which operates the UAE Lottery — said the first draw on December 14 saw "exceptional demand, with over 29,000 winners already confirmed". During Saturday’s draw, hosts Diala Makki and Chadi Khalaf highlighted the importance of responsible gaming. Last week, the Game announced its partnership with Takalam to create a mental well-being platform powered by artificial intelligence to support individuals at risk of developing “unhealthy gaming behaviours” like addiction. The platform offers “unlimited” free online counselling and coaching sessions. The next draw will be on January 11, 2025. ALSO READ: '11 UAE Lottery participants won Dh100,000' in first draw; next on December 28 set to be bigger UAE Lottery: New platform to offer at-risk gamers free counselling, mental health services