UAE Lottery announces scratch card winner of Dh100,000

Rahul Joy is the winner of Copper Cups Scratch Card
The UAE Lottery on Thursday announced the winner of Copper Cups Scratch Card.
Congratulating winner Rahul Joy, the UAE Lottery informed on its social media account that he has won Dh100,000.
The UAE Lottery offers a slew of cash prizes, with participants allowed to select their own lottery numbers or use the random generator. Operated by The Game LLC, it also has the option to buy scratch cards for prizes up to Dh1 million.
