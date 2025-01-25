UAE Lottery: 7 residents win Dh100,000 each in latest draw; no grand prize winner yet

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Seven residents have won Dh100,000 each in this fortnight’s UAE Lottery after being selected for the ‘guaranteed prizes’ category.

The winning numbers of this draw were 20, 11, 26, 29, 24, 30, and 12. While the numbers in the 'Days' section don’t need to be in exact order to win the Dh100-million jackpot, the number in the 'Month' section, which was 12 this week, must be matched correctly.

The grand prize has remained elusive since the draw began in December. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 8.8 million, according to the company’s website.

After the lottery numbers were picked, the system chose the seven Lucky Chance IDs, each winning 'guaranteed' prizes of Dh100,000. The winning IDs were: AO1322002, AS1707086, BJ3466876, CC5331130, BJ3492788, CF5629891 and BX4868337.

This fortnight, no one was able to win the second prize of Dh1 million, either. To win the prize, players must match the first six numbers accurately.

A total of 47 players won the fourth prize of Dh1,000 by matching either five numbers from the 'Days' section or four numbers from the 'Days' section along with one number from the 'Month' section. Over 7,200 people also won the fifth prize of Dh100.

The next lottery draw is on February 8, 2025. Depending on how many numbers are matched, players can win prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh100 million.

Past winners

Earlier this month, Indian electrician Peer Muhammad Azam became the first and only winner of Dh1 million of the UAE Lottery. The 41-year-old had bought 20 tickets with his friends, after the group decided to buy the tickets collectively and split the prize if they won.