UAE: Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Haitham Al Ghais will deliver remarks underscoring that energy security for all and decarbonisation must go hand-in-hand
The 19th edition of the Liwa Date Festival has welcomed 34,000 visitors since it was launched on Wednesday.
Organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Club, the festival will run until July 30 in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, this year's festival will take on a new format.
The festival, which is aimed at connecting producers, businesses, and investors, will include 23 main competitions with 293 prizes worth a total of Dh8.3 million, to highlight, promote, and reward the best of the best in the industry, as well as a variety of pavilions and stalls.
The festival, which is being held during the Year of Sustainability, is one of Abu Dhabi's most significant heritage events and tourist attractions and highlights the many ways in which dates have impacted the cultural, heritage and economic life of the country. It provides a great place for visitors to learn about dates and to sample the most popular date varieties grown in the United Arab Emirates.
Visitors can also explore the UAE's culture and heritage through a popular market, national pavilions, council sections and craft corners. The market will have 165 shops and pavilions featuring products by productive families and national institutions, as well as food carts and mobile cafes.
ALSO READ:
Haitham Al Ghais will deliver remarks underscoring that energy security for all and decarbonisation must go hand-in-hand
They may be 400km above earth on the International Space Station, but it is not just all work and no play for these astronauts
The authority has issued a decision to 'administratively close' the eatery for violating Law No. (2) of 2008
The patents describe a graphene structure that serves as a high-performance quantum modulator
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea
Authorities in the Emirates pointed out that most vehicle fires are caused by drivers neglecting safety and prevention measures
The authorities urged motorists to use alternative roads
$100,000 award is given to one exceptional student who made a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers, and on society beyond