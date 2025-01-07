UAE lifts partial ban on individual drone use starting January 7

Individuals in the UAE are now allowed to use drones starting Tuesday, January 7, as the Ministry of Interior announced the partial lift of the ban.

The authority, along with General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), noted that the use of drones will be subject to specific safety conditions aimed at protecting both the community and the airspace.

In addition, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management (NCEMA) introduced a unified national platform to regulate drone operations. This platform will help oversee the use of drones, following the conditional lifting of the ban for individuals.

Detailed guidelines and requirements for drone use are available through the UAE Drones app and the official government website drones.gov.ae.

This initiative is part of the UAE’s broader strategy to enhance quality of life and align with the nation’s "We the UAE 2031" vision, focusing on innovation and technological advancement.