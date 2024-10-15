UAE-led resolution on Yemen adopted by Human Rights Council

The resolution requests the provision of the necessary support to the Yemeni government to implement its human rights obligations
File Photo
A resolution submitted by UAE on humanitarian needs of Yemeni people, on behalf of the Arab Group, was adopted by consensus by the Human Rights Council at the conclusion of its 57th session.
The resolution was about “providing technical assistance and capacity-building to Yemen in the field of human rights.”
The resolution requests the provision of the necessary support to the Yemeni government to implement its human rights obligations and to meet the development and humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people.
The resolution was presented by Ambassador Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva.
The ambassador stressed that the resolution on Yemen embodies one of the most important objectives for which the Human Rights Council was established, which is to work with the concerned state and empower its national institutions to promote and protect human rights, through constructive dialogue and cooperation, and by providing technical assistance and capacity-building in the field of human rights.
The resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council also seeks to strengthen the capacity of the Independent National Commission to Investigate Allegations of Violations of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law to continue its activities to ensure accountability, achieve justice and redress harm.
The resolution reiterates its strong support for international efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire, end the conflict in Yemen, and pursue a meaningful political dialogue for peace. It calls for removing obstacles to the delivery of relief and humanitarian assistance.
The resolution calls on all bodies of the United Nations system, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and all states to support the transitional process in Yemen with the necessary resources to address the consequences of violence and the economic and social challenges facing Yemen, in coordination with international donors and in accordance with the priorities determined by the Yemeni authorities.
The ambassador stressed, in this regard, that the UAE supports all regional and international efforts to find a political solution in Yemen that achieves the aspirations of its brotherly people for security, development and stability. He also reiterated the UAE's support for the brotherly Yemeni people and its support for their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity within the framework of its policy that supports everything that serves the interests of the peoples of the region.
