UAE leads Arab initiative at UN to address impact of escalation in Lebanon

A diplomatic Arab delegation, led by Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, met with senior officials from UN and international organizations concerned with humanitarian, relief, and health affairs.
They discussed recent developments in Lebanon and explored ways to address the consequences of the ongoing military escalation, emphasising the urgent need to activate humanitarian response plans.
In his capacity as head of the Arab group, Al Musharakh, along with Arab ambassadors in Geneva, met with Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The discussions focused on the urgent response required for the emerging crisis and its repercussions, such as internal displacement and the increased flow of refugees.
The Arab group also met with Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, where they stressed the importance of swiftly meeting the needs of the Lebanese people and intensifying humanitarian aid and medical supplies.
Al Musharakh and the Arab ambassadors also held talks with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), during which they emphasized the need for an active role for international organisations during this critical time, particularly the ICRC. They also highlighted the importance of adhering to international law and international humanitarian law and ensuring the protection of civilians.
