UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King over death of Princess Sultana bint Saud

Dubai's Ruler also dispatches similar messages to the Saudi King

By Wam

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 8:41 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Sultana bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.


