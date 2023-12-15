UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi king on passing of Prince Bandar bin Abdullah's mother

Grade 1 student won laurels for her book ‘The Lost Rabbit’, which puts the spotlight on friendship shared among children
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of the mother of Prince Bandar bin Abdullah bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.
Shoppers still have the opportunity to join the winning bandwagon until January 14, 2024
The emirate ran a 'kids go free' drive last year and it was a huge hit — now the campaign could be expanded to attract more tourists
The weekly draws consists of the Grand Draw with a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million
The project, which seeks to preserve the memory of the nation, will initially be accessible in digital format and will be completed in five years
The sale which runs till December 15, has managed to raise more than Dh200,000 and sold more than 500 prints all across the world
Maryam Ali and Shama Al Mansouri proudly represent the UAE on a global scale, shattering stereotypes
Retailers confirmed that the rates of the cooking essential have jumped six times to meet the demand