UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

With the winter break starting soon, educators are confident that the students appearing for boards will utilise it to prepare for the examination
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on the passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also offered his condolences to the Saudi King.
Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, have also also dispatched similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.
ALSO READ:
With the winter break starting soon, educators are confident that the students appearing for boards will utilise it to prepare for the examination
Three expats, hailing from different countries, won the latest edition of the 'Triple 100 Raffle Draw'
Rosaries are crafted from various materials, including wood, precious stones, ivory, pearls and other natural materials
They took a loan against their house and travelled the world for all the F1 races this year with their last stop being Abu Dhabi
Egypt was the first country in the region to join the WiN Middle East Chapter
In its 18th year, this much-anticipated family-run cake sale is set to unfold in Via Rodeo in front of Concept Store
The temple was built in the late 1950s and has been a place of worship for the Hindus residing in the country since then
Islam places importance on sustainability — as seen in this saying of the Prophet: 'If the Final Hour comes while you have a shoot of a plant in your hands and it is possible to plant it before the Hour comes, you should plant it'