UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain on passing of Sheikh Humood bin Abdullah

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolence to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, expressing his sympathy on the passing of Sheikh Humood bin Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs, also sent similar messages condolences to the King of Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council, took to social media platform X to offer his condolences to the King of Bahrain.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: