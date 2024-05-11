UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain on passing of Abdullah bin Salman

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE would be prepared to support a Palestinian government that met the hopes and aspirations of the Palestinian people
President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolence to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.
In the message, he expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy on the passing of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salman bin Khalid Al Khalifa.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of condolences to the Bahraini King.
