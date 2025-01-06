UAE leaders offer condolences to Jordan's king on death of princess Majda Raad

KT Photo: Shihab

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, on the death of Princess Majda Raad.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, sent similar cables of condolences to the Jordanian leader.