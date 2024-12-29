UAE leaders offer condolences to India on the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh

UAE leaders have condoled India on Sunday on the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh who died on Thursday aged 92.

President Sheikh Mohamed extended his condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu in a cable.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolences to Murmu.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mansour sent cables of condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh, who held office from 2004 to 2014, passed away at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. Seven days of state mourning were declared in India.