UAE leaders offer condolences to China over earthquake victims

They also wished a speedy recovery to all those who were injured

By WAM

Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 4:59 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the victims of the earthquake that struck northwestern China and resulted in several deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all those who were injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to President Xi Jinping.

