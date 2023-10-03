UAE leaders offer condolences over death of Saudi princess

File photo

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 4:30 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolence to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, expressing his sincere sympathy over the death of Princess Abta bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi king.

