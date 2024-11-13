UAE leaders offer condolences on passing of Egypt's Grand Imam's sister

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his condolences to Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, on the passing of his sister.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.