UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Iraq over victims of fire

According to Nasa, the Quadrantids are considered to be “one of the best” annual meteor showers
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolence to President Abdul Latif Rashid of Iraq over the victims of the fire in Nineveh province, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the President of Iraq.
ALSO READ:
According to Nasa, the Quadrantids are considered to be “one of the best” annual meteor showers
Some schools even noted a drop in attendance due to costly air tickets
The group has been religiously buying Big Ticket coupons on a monthly basis
The ban was announced in Dubai from January 1, 2024
The 7.6 magnitude quake prompted residents to flee to higher ground as tsunami waves hit the country's west coast
The authority received a phone call at 2am after celebrations from a tourist informing them of his lost bag
The colourful event will take place between January 4 and 7 at City Walk
The temporary pause is in line with the latest directives from the Gaming Regulatory Authority in the country