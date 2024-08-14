E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President, PM Sharif on 77th Independence Day

Dubai's Ruler and the Chairman of the Presidential Court also offered their congratulatory messages

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 10:43 AM

UAE's leaders have congratulated Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari on the ocassion of the country's 77th Independence Day.

The President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to the country's president.


Along with the country's leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion.

ALSO READ:



More news from UAE