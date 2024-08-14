UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President, PM Sharif on 77th Independence Day

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 10:43 AM

UAE's leaders have congratulated Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari on the ocassion of the country's 77th Independence Day.

The President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to the country's president.

Along with the country's leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion.