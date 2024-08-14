UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President, PM Sharif on 77th Independence Day

The other accused in the case included the general secretary of Awami League party, former Interior Minister and other senior police officials
UAE's leaders have congratulated Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari on the ocassion of the country's 77th Independence Day.
The President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to the country's president.
Along with the country's leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion.
ALSO READ:
The other accused in the case included the general secretary of Awami League party, former Interior Minister and other senior police officials
Several individuals have come forward sharing accounts of how their immigration dreams were broken after paying large sums of money to the firm
This initiative will be valid until two weeks from August 26
There are different types of visas that UAE residents can apply for, they are: tourism and visit, study and exchange, business, and employment
Individuals are required to get an approval from the Civil Defence
Nur has been residing in the country for the past 14 years working for an Emirati family who came to regard her as one of their own
Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands
While e-scooters are environmentally friendly, recklessness on part of some riders poses danger not only to pedestrians but also to riders themselves