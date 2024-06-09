UAE leaders congratulate King Abdullah of Jordan on Accession to Throne Day

King of Jordan Abdullah II. Phpto: Reuters file

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 8:53 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a cable of congratulations to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the occasion of the Accession to the Throne Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages of congratulations to King Abdullah.