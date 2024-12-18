Wed, Dec 18, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 17, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE leaders congratulate Bahrain King on accession anniversary

President Sheikh Mohamed sent a message to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

Published: Wed 18 Dec 2024, 8:37 PM

  • By
  • WAM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed (left) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Photo: File

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to King Hamad.

