'A place without a woman does not have a soul': UAE leaders pay heartfelt tributes to Emirati women

Published: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 10:17 AM Last updated: Mon 28 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM

Leaders, royals, ministers, top officials and residents of the UAE have come together as one to pay rich tributes to Emirati women as the country marked the day dedicated to celebrate their achievements.

Leading the praise was the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who called women the “foundation” of the country.

Taking to platform X (formerly Twitter) on August 28 — marked as Emirati Women’s Day — the UAE leader said: “To my dear mother, sisters, wife, and daughters... to all Emirati women, you inspire our blessed nation on its journey of collective progress and advancement. On Emirati Women's Day, we celebrate all those who uplift our nation towards a brighter future.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted a heartfelt tribute to women.

“Women are the partners in our march, the creator of generations, the mother of the martyrs … Every year, you are stronger, more beautiful, and better. Every year, our country celebrates your achievements and excellence,” he posted on X.

‘Can you breathe with one lung?’

In a video he shared, Sheikh Mohammed gets deeply philosophical as he says: “Women are half of society. Can you breathe with one lung? Can you walk with just one leg? Can you work with one hand?"

“A place without a woman does not have a soul. Therefore, a woman is the soul of the place and the maker of men."

The video also had a poem:

“Because you hold onto our customs and traditions.

“Because you preserve our heritage and values.

“Because you are a mother and a sister.

“Because you are a wife and a daughter.

“Because you are the maker of heroes.

“Because you are the mother of martyrs.

“Because you are the achiever.

“Because you are our other half, without which we are incomplete.”

Unwavering commitment to excellence

The Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), praised the achievements of Emirati women and applauded their role in shaping the country.

In a post shared by the Government of Abu Dhabi Media Office, she said: “As we celebrate Emirati Women's Day 2023, it brings me joy to applaud your efforts and accomplishments, which have been an essential foundation in shaping our country's history. Your unwavering commitment year after year has resulted in remarkable achievements, filling us with pride and inspiring hope for a future filled with ambitious and promising accomplishments.”

Exceptional achievements

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, celebrated the exceptional achievements of Emirati women in various fields.

“They have been and will remain creative, ambitious initiators, setting an example of dedication, commitment, and inspiration. Happy Emirati Women's Day,” she wrote.

A historic role

In a statement, Sheikha Bodour Al Qassimi said she is proud of the resilience and remarkable achievements of Emirati women.

“Every Emirati woman plays a vital role in shaping the UAE’s trajectory. Women have limitless possibilities, and I encourage each and every one of them to realize their potential, no matter what field they choose, nothing is out of bounds. Creating a more sustainable world is at the core of what it means to be a woman. We are not only caregivers, but also the creators of energy and ideas."

“In ancient civilizations, women were symbols of power and spirituality. Women should remember this when pursuing their goals and ambitions. The symbolism acquired throughout history is not folklore or mythical legend but reflects humanity's genuine appreciation and need for their abilities. Women should be proud that they are a manifestation of this collective wisdom across the generations.”

High fliers

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, shared a stunning video that shows Emirati women excelling in all spheres of life.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman, Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, posted a beautiful image that captures women soaring in aviation.

“Today we honour the incredible women of this nation. With the blessings and guidance of our visionary leadership, they continue to show boundless potential in every field. Their unwavering dedication fills us with pride. Happy Emirati Women's Day,” he posted on X.

From outer space to Earth, UAE women are excelling in all fields. The first Emirati astronaut Noora Al Matrooshi is currently training for her space mission, while young pilots, scientists, train captains and adventurers are making their mark on Earth.

With its work on women's rights, the UAE ranked as a leading country in gender equality in the region, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Global Gender Gap Report.

On Sunday, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak launched a new national strategy to empower Emirati women. The main aims of the strategy are to develop rules and regulations that improve women's lives, integrate them into the labour market and develop their capacities and skills so they can be an integral part of future sectors.

